City of Tampa crews addressing hundreds of miles of stormwater drainage in South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The rainy season has already dumped record amounts of rain onto Tampa Bay.

In preparation for the rest of the season, the City of Tampa's Stormwater Operations crew is working to address hundreds of miles of stormwater infrastructure.

The project consists of the city's approximately 600 miles of stormwater pipe, 180 miles of ditches, and more than 150 retention and detention ponds.

Workers are already in neighborhoods.

Additionally, the City of Tampa is working on the planning, design, and construction of new and improved stormwater infrastructure in critical areas. These include the SE Seminole Heights Stormwater Project, the North Tampa Closed Basin, the Manhattan Ave. Stormwater Project, the Golfview Project, the Lower Peninsula Project and others.