Lutz shooting leaves 1 man dead, Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a man was killed in a home in Lutz on Sunday morning.
Deputies said at around 10:27 a.m., they responded to a home on Helena Street where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies said preliminary investigation reveals the victim got into a verbal altercation with another man that led to the shooting.
“In a span of moments, a disagreement became deadly,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
The shooter was detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
