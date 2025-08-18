Armed man making suicidal statements in Tampa, police working to de-escalate

Tampa Police said officers are currently addressing a critical situation involving an armed man in a vehicle on the 4700 block of W. Estrella St., who has expressed suicidal intentions and is currently isolated in the car.

Officers said they are all trained in crisis de-escalation and are trying to achieve a safe and peaceful resolution. Police negotiators are in direct contact with the man, and are “working to ensure he receives the care he needs.”

Residents of the home where the vehicle is parked were safely evacuated, and the public is not believed to be at risk at this time.

Traffic is currently closed on S. Westshore Blvd between W. Neptune St. and W. Melrose Ave. The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.

This is an ongoing situation. Any developments from Tampa police will be updated in this article.