Hillsborough County

Wesley Chapel celebrates Indian Independence Day with vibrant parade and cultural festivities

Hundreds gathered in Wesley Chapel Sunday to celebrate Indian Independence Day (Aug 15) with a vibrant parade and cultural festivities, marking 79 years since India gained freedom from British rule.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Wesley Chapel Sunday to celebrate Indian Independence Day (Aug 15) with a vibrant parade and cultural festivities, marking 79 years since India gained freedom from British rule.

Along with a variety of cultural performances, dress competitions and more to signify what event leaders said is a colorful day of unity.

Last year, over 1,000 attended the event, hosted by the Mana American Telugu Association.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

