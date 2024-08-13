Celebrate 813 Day at these local Tampa businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday, Aug. 13, is Tampa's annual 813 Day, which means plenty of local spots in the area are inviting residents and tourists alike to celebrate.

Sparkman Wharf, located at 615 Channelside Drive, is featuring an array of specials at its participating restaurants and businesses.

Treats include a tropical dream cocktail at Splitsville, an acai bowl from Fit Bowl Co. and Gallito Taqueria's crispy chipotle chicken torta, all for the price of $8.13. Jeni's Ice Cream will even be giving out free scoops to the first 50 customers starting at 8:13 p.m.

After that, head over to The Tampa Edition's Azure to enjoy an oyster and drink pairing called "The Watch 813," which features a Green Southside cocktail from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

You can also try a brand-new flavor at Revolution Ice Cream in Seminole Heights, which will make its debut on 813 Day.