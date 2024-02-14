Watch Now
Cause of death revealed for Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter

Carter was found unresponsive by her roommate in her Tampa apartment
Posted at 6:57 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 06:57:33-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death was revealed after Hillsborough County officials released a case summary report. She was the sister of singers Nick and Aaron Carter.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department said Carter was found unresponsive by her roommate at her Tampa apartment on Dec. 23, 2023. Her roommate then called 911.

First responders attempted life-saving measures before she was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, but Carter passed away shortly after arriving. She was 41.

An autopsy report deemed that Carter's official cause of death was "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine" from drug abuse.

According to IMDb, Carter starred in eight episodes of House of Carters, a short-lived reality series that followed the family in 2006.

