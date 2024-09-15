Deadly shooting near Citrus Park Town Center Mall sparks HCSO investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside the Red Robin at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall Saturday night.

HCSO received a 911 call stating that shots were fired outside of the mall around 7:16 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one individual with a gunshot wound to his upper body. That victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No additional information was immediately available and the investigation is still ongoing.