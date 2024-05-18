Camp counselor arrested for attempted sexual battery of a child

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for attempted sexual battery of a child while he was a camp counselor at Code Ninjas camp nearly two years ago. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), says that camp is now closed.

HCSO said, Angelo Lombay was 16 at the time. During an investigation, he allegedly admitted to the sexual acts.

Lombay was arrested on Friday (May 17). He faces the following charges:



Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Forcing or Enticing Defendant Under 18 Victim Less than 12 X2

Sexual Battery (Familial or Custodial Authority) (Victim Less Than 12; Defendant Less than 18)

If anyone believes they may have been a victim of Lombay, you are being urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.