Busch Gardens' Serengeti Flyer opens later this month

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens announced on Wednesday that its newest ride, the Serengeti Flyer, will open on February 27.

The park announced the new ride, described as the "world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind," in October.

The Serengeti Flyer will be 135 feet high, and the theme park lists it as an "extreme" on the ride thrill scale.

"Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once," Busch Gardens' website says.

Annual pass members will be able to experience the ride first on February 24, the park said.