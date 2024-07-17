'Phoenix Rising': Busch Gardens opens new family-friendly roller coaster

TAMPA, Fla. — Move over Iron Gwazi: a brand new roller coaster has finally arrived at Busch Gardens.

"Phoenix Rising," the park's tenth coaster, opened to pass members on Wednesday. It's the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park.

While pass members currently get early access to all of the thrills the ride has to offer, it will officially open to the public on July 21.

The coaster will be the first at the park to feature onboard audio. It's also suspended above the air, allowing riders to swing side to side as it travels up to 44 miles an hour.

The minimum height requirement is 42 inches.

"There’s nothing more exhilarating than a ride on the wings of the phoenix," the Busch Gardens reads. "Experience a fiery blaze of immersive, family-friendly excitement as you soar above the Serengeti Plain and drop into fun-filled twists and turns on the new Phoenix Rising."