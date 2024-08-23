Busch Gardens set to close Scorpion roller coaster after more than 44 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After more than 44 years of thrilling riders, Busch Gardens will be retiring its legendary Scorpion roller coaster in just a few weeks.

Park officials said the coaster will take parkgoers out one last time on Monday, Sept. 2, before it's shut down.

Scorpion made its debut in 1980 and became a fan favorite. It's even the last stationary coaster of its kind in the world, according to the park's press release.

While future plans are still under wraps, officials said new attractions will replace the retired coaster. They said an announcement about those developments will be released soon.