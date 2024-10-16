Boys and Girls Clubs reopening in Pinellas, Pasco, hosting bounce back camps in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. — The Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay said it will reopen all Pinellas and Pasco Counties club sites on Wednesday.
The reopened clubs will operate during regular hours on Wednesday as both school districts have started back after Hurricane Milton.
For families, the Boys and Girls Club said it would continue to host Bounce Back Camps in Hillsborough County as it prepares to open schools again on Thursday. All Hillsborough locations will resume regular programming hours starting Thursday.
The Bounce Back Camps are available at the following locations:
- Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Temple Terrace Club
- 7701 Temple Terrace Hwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
- Joe & Anne Garcia Salesian Youth Center
- 302 W Gladys St, Tampa FL 33602
- Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Boys & Girls Club at Town 'n Country Park
- 6039 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634
