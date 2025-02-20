Bloomin' Brands cutting 17% of jobs at Restaurant Support Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Bloomin' Brands, which owns restaurants such as Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's, announced in an SEC filing that it was cutting 17% of its workforce at its Restaurant Support Center in Tampa.

In the SEC filing, the company said the cuts would "impact approximately 100 employees across various operational units that support corporate administration and restaurant operations."

The company said the job cuts should support its long-term strategy and provide a "path to growth in traffic, comparable sales, and profitability."

Bloomin' Brands said the job cuts will cost the company roughly $7.5 million in aggregate pre-tax costs, including one-time severance and other termination benefits.

After the jobs are cut, Bloomin' Brands said that, combined with other administrative changes, they will save the company $22 million.