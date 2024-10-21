Watch Now
Bicyclist killed after riding into path of van in Tampa: FHP

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed after he rode into the path of a van in Tampa Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford E250 van was traveling north on Nebraska Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

At the intersection of Fletcher Avenue, officers said the 46-year-old bicyclist disregarded traffic signals and rode into the van's path, which struck him.

The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash. FHP did not provide details on the condition of the 45-year-old man driving the van.

