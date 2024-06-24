Beer can leads to arrest of man who fatally stabbed victim in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — DNA found on a beer can led to the arrest of a suspect involved in a deadly Tampa stabbing on June 12, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said a witness walking through a Wendy's parking lot near North 15th Street and East Hillsborough Avenue saw Eddy Caron, 57, with the 52-year-old victim shortly before the attack.

A second witness then claimed to have seen Caron leaving the scene on a bicycle with deer antlers attached to the handlebars. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in his upper body and had already passed away by the time officers arrived around 5:15 p.m.

Police said surveillance footage captured Caron entering a nearby 2K convenience store, purchasing a can of beer and then entering the fenced area behind the Wendy's where the victim was found. Caron then quickly left the area of the attack and rode away on his bike.

The beer can with the suspect's DNA was recovered near the scene, which linked Caron to a previous trespassing incident where his backpack and bike were documented. Both items matched the descriptions given by the witnesses and the surveillance footage.

Caron was arrested on June 22 at his home on 10th Avenue and taken to Hillsborough County Jail. He was charged with first-degree murder.