Tampa Police open homicide investigation after man found dead near Hillsborough Ave.

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 12, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead.

Police say they went to the 1500 block of Hillsborough Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday (6/2) after a report of a man with upper body trauma.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TPD.

Police say this is an active investigation and will provide more information when it is available.

