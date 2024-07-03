Authorities searching for missing boater that fell overboard after crash near Howard Frankland

TAMPA, Fla — Search crews are looking for a missing boater who fell into the water near the Howard Frankland Bridge early Monday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that a 20-foot boat with two people collided with a barge at around 4:15 a.m. near the Howard Frankland Bridge in Hillsborough County.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. According to the FWC, the second person was thrown from the boat during the collision and has not been found.

Search crews are still actively searching the bay for the missing boater.