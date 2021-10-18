Watch
Amazon to hire more than 2,000 locally for seasonal jobs

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Oct. 18, 2010 photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
TAMPA, Fla. — Amazon announced Monday the global retailer will hire more than 10,000 Floridians for seasonal work this year, including more than 2,000 in the Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater area.

According to the company, the jobs will have an average starting pay of $18 per hour plus an additional $3 an hour in some locations depending on shifts. The seasonal hiring, Amazon said, comes after the company announced 8,000 full and part-time Operations jobs coming to the state.

The retail giant is the latest to announce a ramp-up in hiring as the holidays near and major companies struggle to fill the open positions. Among the other businesses reporting new hiring in recent weeks are Target, Williams Sonoma, and Snowcat Ridge locally.

Click here to see the available Amazon jobs.

