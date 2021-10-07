Watch

Williams Sonoma hiring for work-from-home positions in Tampa

Posted at 5:12 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 05:38:41-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Williams Sonoma is hiring 3,500 hundred people within the next six weeks and the positions are work-from-home.

Tampa and Miami are two of their biggest growing markets. They're looking to hire people between the two areas.

"We have raised our minimum wage to $15 an hour. We are providing $200 dollar referral bonuses for anyone who wants to refer friends or family and then we also have performance bonuses up to $500 a month," Josh Layton, Williams Sonoma recruiting manager said.

Click here to apply and learn more.

