Williams Sonoma hiring for work-from-home positions in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Williams Sonoma is hiring 3,500 hundred people within the next six weeks and the positions are work-from-home.

Tampa and Miami are two of their biggest growing markets. They're looking to hire people between the two areas.

"We have raised our minimum wage to $15 an hour. We are providing $200 dollar referral bonuses for anyone who wants to refer friends or family and then we also have performance bonuses up to $500 a month," Josh Layton, Williams Sonoma recruiting manager said.

