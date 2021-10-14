Snowcat Ridge hiring more than 200 full-time, part-time positions for 2021 season

DADE CITY, Fla. — Snowcat Ridge is hiring more than 200 people for its 2021 season, which starts on November 10.

The full-time and part-time positions available include snow tubing attendants, ski lift operators, snow play monitors, ice skating attendants, cooks, cashiers, shift supervisors, and a variety of other positions.

To apply, applicants must be 16 years or older. Aside from being paid between $12 to $20 an hour, employees receive discounts on gift shop apparel & concessions, and the opportunity to earn free passes to the park.

For more information on the available positions or to apply, visit https://snowcatridge.com/jobs/.