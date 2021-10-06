Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Target to pay $2 extra an hour over the holidays

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Front entrance of a Target store in Newark, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Target
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:46:20-04

Target announced it will pay $2 an hour more to employees working peak days of the holiday season.

Target said on its website the extra pay is for employees who work on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, and on Christmas Eve, or the day after Christmas.

Hourly supply chain employees can get the pay between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18.

Target officials said in September that the company would reduce seasonal hiring and give more hours to its current store employees. It also started an app that allows workers to pick up an extra shift.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!