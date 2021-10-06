Target to pay $2 extra an hour over the holidays

Target announced it will pay $2 an hour more to employees working peak days of the holiday season.

Target said on its website the extra pay is for employees who work on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, and on Christmas Eve, or the day after Christmas.

Hourly supply chain employees can get the pay between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18.

Target officials said in September that the company would reduce seasonal hiring and give more hours to its current store employees. It also started an app that allows workers to pick up an extra shift.