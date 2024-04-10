Watch Now
Aerosmith fans can walk this way as Tampa show gets rescheduled

Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 10, 2024
TAMPA, Fla — Rock legends Aerosmith announced rescheduled dates for the "PEACE OUT" tour and will be coming back to Tampa.

Aerosmith announced a 40-date North American Tour and will return to Tampa on Feb. 14, 2025, with special guest The Black Crowes.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows, the band said.

Aerosmith had been scheduled to play Amalie Arena in October 2023 with the Black Crowes as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m.

More information is available here.

