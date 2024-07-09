6 suspects charged with multiple felonies in connection to Hillsborough County gang: DOJ

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A U.S. federal attorney has indicted six gang members on charges of racketeering, bank fraud, and various other felonies.

Officials said Christian Andujar Rivera, 26, Irving Diego Bruzon, 28, Xavier Chase Gardner, 31, Mohamed Nidal Jaber, 32, Julissa Collazo, 27, and Kyle Miller, 33, are facing a slew of charges, including arson, bank fraud, murder and robbery.

Rivera is the alleged leader of the gang in Hillsborough County known as "AP," short for Alexander Park, according to the indictment. Officials said Rivera would direct the other members to murder, kidnap, carjack, and commit other crimes.

The indictment charges the six suspects with crimes that included multiple arsons, multiple murders, and multiple robberies that started around April 2020.

The suspects also committed crimes outside of Florida, including Oregon, California, and Michigan. The crimes outside of Florida include aggravated assault, home invasion, robbery, and burglary.

According to the indictment, members of the gang also devised a scheme to submit fraudulent auto loans to defraud financial institutions.

An arrangement hearing is scheduled for July 23 in Tampa.