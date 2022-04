TAMPA, Fla. — One person died after a fight led to a shooting outside of the Scores Gentlemen's Club in Tampa early Sunday morning.

Tampa Police said they received a call about people fighting in the parking lot around 1:50 a.m. Police said the argument ended when shots were fired, killing one person at the scene.

According to TPD, the other person involved in the argument and shooting is cooperating with investigators.

