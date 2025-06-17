Watch Now
5 Tampa Bay Lightning players selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics

Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) carries the puckinto the offensive zone against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The 12 countries participating in men's hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 named their first six players to their preliminary rosters on Monday, according to the NHL.

As of June 16, the Tampa Bay Lightning has announced through social media that five of their players have been chosen so far.

  • Brayden Point: Canada
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand: Denmark
  • Erik Cernak: Slovakia
  • Victor Hedman: Sweden
  • Zemgus Girgensons: Latvia

The NHL said the remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year and are not finalized.

