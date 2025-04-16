4 people bitten by rabid cat in Hillsborough County, rabies alert issued

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) confirmed four people were bitten by a rabid cat in Town 'n' Country.

DOH-Hillsborough said a stray cat attacked several people in the Town 'n' County neighborhood on April 12. Officials said that because of the erratic behavior and the fact that the cat bit four people, the cat was killed and tested for rabies.

On April 14, DOH-Hillsborough issued a rabies alert after the case of rabies was confirmed.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Hillsborough County: Northern boundary: W. Linebaugh Ave. Southern boundary: W Waters Ave. Eastern boundary: Anderson Road Western boundary: Wilsky Blvd.

DOH-Hillsborough provided the following tips to keep yourself and your pets safe:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian's recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property.

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Hillsborough County Animal Services at 813-744-5660.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Hillsborough by calling 813-307-8059.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Hillsborough at 813-307-8059.