Rabies alert issued for part of Hillsborough County after confirmed case in Town and Country area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has issued a rabies alert after a confirmed case in Hillsborough County.

DOH-Hillsborough said they issued a rabies alert in the county after a stray cat with a confirmed case of rabies was killed in the Town 'n' Country area near Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Hillsborough County on April 12.

DOH-Hillsborough advises that rabies is present in the wild animal population and tells residents to keep pets away from wild animals.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Hillsborough County: Northern boundary: W. Linebaugh Ave. Southern boundary: W Waters Ave. Eastern boundary: Anderson Road Western boundary: Wilsky Blvd.

DOH-Hillsborough provided the following tips to keep yourself and your pets safe:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian's recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property.

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Hillsborough County Animal Services at 813-744-5660.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Hillsborough by calling 813-307-8059.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Hillsborough at 813-307-8059.