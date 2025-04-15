Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Rabies alert issued for part of Hillsborough County after confirmed case in Town and Country area

rabies alert generic Canva.png
Canva
rabies alert generic Canva.png
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has issued a rabies alert after a confirmed case in Hillsborough County.

DOH-Hillsborough said they issued a rabies alert in the county after a stray cat with a confirmed case of rabies was killed in the Town 'n' Country area near Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Hillsborough County on April 12.

DOH-Hillsborough advises that rabies is present in the wild animal population and tells residents to keep pets away from wild animals.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Hillsborough County: Northern boundary: W. Linebaugh Ave. Southern boundary: W Waters Ave. Eastern boundary: Anderson Road Western boundary: Wilsky Blvd.

DOH-Hillsborough provided the following tips to keep yourself and your pets safe:

  • Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian's recommended schedule.
  • Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property.
  • If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Hillsborough County Animal Services at 813-744-5660.
  • Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food.
  • If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Hillsborough by calling 813-307-8059.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Hillsborough at 813-307-8059.


"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"

A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.

Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.