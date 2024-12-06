3 men taken to hospital after suffering injuries in Tampa shooting: Police

Three men are in the hospital after authorities said they were shot Thursday night in Tampa.

At 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 1700 block of East Sitka Street after receiving a call about a shooting, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

At the scene, TPD said they found three men shot in their upper body area. They were taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Authorities said no arrests have yet been made and they are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130, or you can share a tip via TIP4111 through the TPD app.