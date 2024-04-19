2 Tampa restaurants receive Michelin Star ratings

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa restaurants were awarded one Michelin Star on Thursday, joining 26 total restaurants with a star by their name.

Ratings were revealed during the Michelin Guide Ceremony at the Tampa Edition Hotel.

Ebbe and Kōsen are two of six Tampa restaurants that were added to the 2024 Michelin Guide on Wednesday.

Tampa restaurants are no strangers to the Michelin Guide. Ponte, Lilac and Noble Rice made the cut in 2023.

Koya, Rocca, and Lilac earned Michelin Star ratings that same year, a first for restaurants in Tampa.

The Michelin Guide began in 1889 when the founders of Michelin Tire started a guide filled with maps, restaurant recommendations, places to stay, and tips for new drivers.

They introduced a star system for fine dining 27 years later and have been using the current hierarchy of zero, one, two, and three stars since 1931.

Other Florida restaurants to obtain a Michelin Star include Camille in Orlando and EntreNos in Miami.

Click here for the full list of Florida restaurants.