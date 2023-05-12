Three Tampa restaurants receive Michelin Star ratings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The fine dining scene in Tampa is shifting. Thursday night, three Tampa restaurants were awarded one Michelin Star.

Koya, Rocca, and Lilac are now included in the international guide with a star by its name. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams spoke to Lilac Chef Partner John Fraser shortly after the ceremony.

"I know that from a team perspective, everyone's been working towards a goal. And when you get a goal, it's sort of like what's next, and how do you hold on to it, and what does it mean for everyone? What does it mean for our guests? What does it mean for a confidence? It's really exciting," Chef Fraser said.

The award is even more exciting for Lilac because the restaurant only opened nine months ago.

"This, for us, was really about setting an expectation and a goal. Recognizing the sophistication in the market, and of our guests recognizing that they were underserved and that they really did want something that was upscale and precise, and we hope to provide it for them," he added. "For almost a year, we've been working towards a goal, and it feels really fantastic to have finally settled in on it. On one hand, there's a target on your back when you get goals. And on the other hand, I feel like there's still a ladder that we can climb."

The honors came as no surprise to Tampa-based food blogger Kiera Andrews. She's the person behind'This Babe Eats.' She started her blog in 2014. Since then, it's gained a big following.

"I saw that there were food accounts for bigger cities like New York, Chicago, and I was like, Well, we don't really have anything like that in Tampa, so I decided to start one," she said.

Andrews has seen the growth of the food scene, both in taste and presentation.

At Koya, there's only room for eight people. The food is prepared in front of you, while the chefs explain what you're eating. Part of the Rocca experience is the mozzarella prepared tableside. At Lilac, champagne carts prepare cocktails at your table.

"I think that what really sets these restaurants apart is the experience. Obviously, the food is amazing, but there's also an extra connection between you and the chefs or the people serving you," she said.

Andrews sees the honor as a chance to retain the culinary talents in Tampa.

"I love the opportunity that it brings to our chefs in Tampa. Now they realize that that is truly achievable," she said. "Young aspiring chefs, they don't have to leave Tampa now to get the Michelin Star experience. Before, they would have to leave, go to New York, or go to San Francisco, or go to Chicago or go to France, Italy. And now they can actually work in Michelin Star kitchens in their own town."

She also sees this as an opportunity to welcome more people, especially international travelers, to Tampa.

"When I travel, I look at the Michelin Guide, among other factors, to see what restaurants, you know, not just stars, but also the Bib Gourmand, the recommended. I think that involvement with Michelin is a very big deal, and especially having a star."

There's a long history behind the Michelin Guide. It began in 1889 when the founders of Michelin Tire started a guide filled with maps, restaurant recommendations, places to stay, and tips for new drivers.

The goal was to spurn car sales, which would trickle down to tire sales. At the time, their native country, France, had fewer than 3,000 cars on the road.

About 20 years later, they introduced the star system.

An entire century later, Tampa received its first stars. These stars are viewed as a considerable feat to Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young.

"It's elevating our culinary scene tremendously. And that is important because our studies show that only 40% of Americans see Florida as a true culinary destination. And so for us that we look at that as a great opportunity to lean in," she said.

Florida is the fifth location to receive Michelin ranks in the United States. Other areas include New York, California, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.

"I spoke with one of the chefs who won in Miami last year, and he was telling me that overnight it changed his life. It changed the entire restaurant in the sense that they went from having a few tables open to being booked, you know, a month, two months out," she said.

Young says she's excited for the three Tampa-based restaurants to get that opportunity. But they're not the only Tampa spots with recognition.

Thursday night, Psomi received a huge honor as well.

"I thought it was very cool that one of our local chefs won the Michelin Young Chef of the Year Award Christina Theofilos of Psomi. So you know, that's a huge distinction, and you know, good for her and her team and her family," Young said.

Twenty-five restaurants in the city have some form of acknowledgment. Florida now has 18 Michelin-recommended restaurants, four Bib Gourmand recipients, and 3 Michelin Starred restaurants.

Michelin describes a Bib Gourmand restaurant as "just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices."

You can find the list of Florida restaurants here.