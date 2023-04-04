3 restaurants in Tampa added to Florida Michelin Guide

TAMPA, Fla. — The Michelin Guide in Florida highlights some of the finest food spots in the state. Three restaurants in Tampa just made the list.

"All too often, steakhouses, in general, give off a sort of dingy, dark vibe with steak on a plate, and we really wanted to flip the script,” said Andy Mahoney. "We really try to elevate the dining room and a lot of those classic dishes.”

At Ponte, located in midtown Tampa, you might get the feeling you’re in for something sensational. Mahoney is part of the ownership group.

“I think that the Tampa Bay culinary scene has changed so greatly over the last few years, and I think Michelin, not only in Tampa, but all over Florida, they are starting to recognize that,” said Mahoney.

It’s just one of a handful of restaurants in Florida getting new recognition by the famed Michelin Guide.

Michelin Guide announced 11 additions to its selection in Florida, with three in Tampa. Those restaurants in Tampa are Ponte, Lilac in the Edition, and Noble Rice near Sparkman Wharf.

Keir Magoulas

“Our goals were to come in and work hard and deliver perfect service and perfect food every single day, make sure that our guests go home happy, and if that happened to get us recognition from the Michelin Guide, then so be it, and we're happy to have that recognition,” said Mahoney.

Michelin explained some of these restaurants could be awarded Bib Gourmands or stars, but for now, they’re highlighted as “new” in their guides before the full selection is revealed in May.

"My favorites are the milk bread that we start with,” said John Fraser. “It's topped with melted onions and ending with the chocolate soufflé."

Fraser is the chef behind Lilac. He said the recognition is a big honor.

"The mandate was to try and raise the bar in Tampa, and we all share in this sort of recognition,” said Fraser. "Michelin, in so much as they recognize chefs and great food and great restaurants, they also recognize cities that have a level of sophistication, and I think Tampa certainly falls into that category.”

Jordan Wise

As for what it all means for the Tampa Bay area, Geoff Luebkemann, the Senior Vice President of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, weighed in.

"There is a large segment of the traveling population that plan their trips around what's in that guide,” said Luebkemann. “Having these three names added to what is now 22 on the list in Tampa Bay only bodes well for the recognition of the hard work it takes to get there."

The 2023 Michelin Guide for Miami, Orlando, and Tampa will be unveiled at 6:00 p.m. May 11 at LoanDepot Park in Miami.