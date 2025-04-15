19-year-old shot near Tampa high school, prompting lock-in

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Tampa on Tuesday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street around 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had already been shot.
Icon High School, which is under a five-minute walk away, initiated a lock-in out of an abundance of caution. It has since been lifted.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting and working with the victim to gather more information.
"If there had just been a trooper up there, maybe this whole thing could have been avoided."
A judge in Florida is sharing the story of his son's death in hopes of helping the Florida Highway Patrol trooper shortage.