19-year-old shot near Tampa high school, prompting lock-in

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street around 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had already been shot.

Icon High School, which is under a five-minute walk away, initiated a lock-in out of an abundance of caution. It has since been lifted.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting and working with the victim to gather more information.