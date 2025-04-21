19-year-old arrested after man fatally shot at apartment complex: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has charged a 19-year-old with murder after a man was found shot at an apartment complex in Tampa.

On Sunday at 3:45 a.m., HSCO said they responded to reports of shots fired at 12401 Orange Grove Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, according to HCSO.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Jesiah Deangelo-Cruz, 19, as a suspect. HCSO said Deangelo-Cruz was wanted in a domestic violence incident, and HCSO was able to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

The HCSO said that the Pasco Sheriff's Office helped to locate him in Pasco County and he was arrested. He is being held in Pasco County, awaiting extradition, HCSO said.

Deangelo-Cruz is charged with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm, armed kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery.