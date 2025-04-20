Man fatally shot at apartment complex: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was investigating a homicide on Sunday after a man was found fatally shot at an apartment complex.

At 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 12401 Orange Grove Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to AdventHealth Carrollwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"On a day when families gather to enjoy each other's company, our community was shattered by senseless violence," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working diligently to gather every detail and hold the person accountable. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this tragic time."

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Any updates will be provided by the HCSO Public Affairs Office.