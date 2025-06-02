13-year-old girl rescued from human trafficking, 2 suspects arrested: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says deputies rescued a 13-year-old girl who was being held captive and exploited in a motel room.

Deputies say they arrested two men, 28-year-old Marlon Alfaro-Alvarez, and 25-year-old Floyd Amaya Garvin, who now face multiple felony charges including human trafficking.

HCSO says on Saturday, they got a call from the girl’s sister, who got a voicemail from her, saying she was in danger at the A1 Motel in Tampa.

Deputies say they responded immediately, and when they arrived, Alfaro-Alvarez tried to run through the bathroom window. Garvin was inside the room with the child.

In a news release, deputies say “an investigation revealed that the suspects had communicated with the victim via social media, picked her up under false pretenses, and took her to a gas station before bringing her to the motel. Despite her repeated requests to go home, the suspects physically prevented her from leaving the room and offered her money in exchange for sex. The victim secretly recorded a message asking for help and sent it to her sister, who immediately contacted authorities.”

This is an ongoing investigation.