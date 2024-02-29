100-year-old World War II vet gets special treatment by Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Inside Amalie Arena, Frank Coppola's eyes gleam from the stands as the team dives into a Thursday morning practice.

"This is fantastic," Coppola said to no one in particular.

On the big screen above the team, a welcome sign to Frank flashes.

"I am so happy to be here because I'm a Bolts fan. And I used to be a Penguins fan. But I've switched now. I'm a Bolts fan," he smiled.

He and a hand full of other patients at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute received the special invitation to 'Day with the Bolts,' a chance to get an up close and personal experience with the Lightning.

"We want to be able to give our patients something to look forward to and something to just be able to take their mind off of the journey that they're going through health wise, even if it's just for a couple of hours," said Kat Wade, the Director of Marketing.

Coppola is undergoing treatment with the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute for kidney disease. Yet, Coppola doesn't see that as a deterrent for his plans.

"I'm gonna hang out. I'm gonna be the last World War II veteran," he said.

In fact, he'll turn 100 on March 9th. And what a century it's been. He received a Purple Heart from an injury sustained during Battle of the Bulge.

"Shrapnel I guess. I never saw it hit me. But that made a big, big hole here in my leg. It was nothing really. I almost said that I don't need a Purple Heart, my God. I had it worse playing football," he joked.

After the war, he found a new passion on the stage.

"I performed Fiddler on the Roof in Clearwater. 12 shows there. And that was the most fun that I ever had in the in the show business," he smiled.

If you ask Coppola his secret to longevity, he'll tell you it's all about rolling with the inevitable punches life throws at everyone.

"My Secret to being 100 is singing and being happy. And being nice to people. Because the more you're nice to people, the more they're nicer to you. I think that I've been very fortunate. One thing about getting this age that's not so beautiful; when you lose all your family, your wife's family, and all your friends. You got to make new ones," he said.

Now he has the opportunity to make new friends. He's been invited to help sing the National Anthem at the Bolts March 2nd game. An invitation he's taking great pride in.