1-year-old baby dies in early morning crash on I-4: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 1-year-old baby died in an early Friday morning crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said a Toyota RAV4 was driving eastbound on I-4 just after midnight as a Jeep Cherokee was also driving eastbound on the interstate. Troopers said the Cherokee tried to overtake the RAV4 and hit the car's rear.

After the collision, both vehicles ended up along the outside shoulder and inside eastbound lane.

Troopers said the RAV4 had a three-year-old, six-year-old, and one-year-old in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The one-year-old died from injuries suffered in the accident, and the other two children and the drivers all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.