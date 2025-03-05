1 injured after firefighters battle blaze at Tampa storage unit for over 9 hours

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was injured while a fire raged on at a Tampa storage unit facility from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews arrived at CubeSmart Storage Center on North 56th Street around 9:30 p.m. after they received word about the three-alarm fire.

Units reported heavy smoke coming from several storage units as crews worked to gain access to locate the fire.

Over 30 units remained at the scene until the fire was declared under control around 6:30 a.m. the next morning, marking the near-end of an over nine hour battle.

At the three hour mark, HCFR said the victim, a civilian, was transported with burn injuries and considered stable.

Crews are still working to put out hotspots while the fire investigations unit determines a cause.