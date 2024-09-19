1 dead in Thursday morning crash on U.S. 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person died when a pickup truck and a flatbed tractor-trailer truck crashed on U.S. 301 Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the F-150 collided with the tractor-trailer south of McIntosh Road. The driver of the pickup died at the scene from their injuries.

FHP said the driver of the tractor-trailer truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of U.S. 301 have been closed for the investigation, and motorists should seek alternate routes if they need to get through the area.