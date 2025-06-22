Tampa Bay protesters join nationwide rallies calling for peace with Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of demonstrators gathered along Kennedy Boulevard in downtown Tampa to express their opposition to U.S. involvement in a potential war with Iran and to call for an end to military funding and support for regional conflicts.

Protesters tell ABC Action News’ Annette Gutierrez that they are standing in solidarity with Iran.

They don’t want to fund a war, and they don’t want to see the repercussions if one does happen.

At the protest, many had signs saying, “Stop the war on Iran,” and chanting “president Trump has got to go.”

Protesters said they believe Trump should never have gotten involved in the regional war in the Middle East, and that the U.S. needs to stop providing weapons to Israel.

“War displaces so many people all the time,” said Harrison Lundy, a protester. “We see in the Middle East all the time, we see it in other parts of the world. It affects people, it affects families, it affects our ability to actually lead a dignified life in the United States.”