Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 dead after train and vehicle crash in Tampa, HCSO says

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a train and vehicle crashed in Tampa on Friday evening.

HCSO said the crash happened near East Tampa Boulevard and East Broadway around 5:45 p.m. on April 4.

Officials are on the scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.

“Like my mom said, in Inside Out 2, it's like a core memory.”
ABC Action News spoke with the 11-year-old who went viral when she met her hero Paige Bueckers ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa.

Tampa 11-year-old goes viral after meeting UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.