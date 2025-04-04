1 dead after train and vehicle crash in Tampa, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a train and vehicle crashed in Tampa on Friday evening.
HCSO said the crash happened near East Tampa Boulevard and East Broadway around 5:45 p.m. on April 4.
Officials are on the scene investigating.
This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.
