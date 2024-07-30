1 dead, 1 injured after being electrocuted in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead and another is suffering from injuries after being electrocuted in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Nedro Road around 2 p.m. for a reported work site incident.

Upon arrival, officers found two men, one who was dead and another with minor injuries. The injured man was taken to the hospital.

Officials said that while it is early in the investigation, it appears the two men were electrocuted.

The Occupational Safety And Health Administration (OSHA) is on scene investigating.