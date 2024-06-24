Two women charged with child neglect over death of 3-month-old girl

AVON PARK, Fla. — Two women were charged Monday in connection with the death of a 3-month-old girl in Avon Park back in May.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Lake Avenue in Avon Park on the morning of May 4 due to the infant being unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day at 7:25 a.m.

An investigation into the 3-month-old’s death revealed that she and her two siblings (ages 2 and 4), who were at the home when deputies arrived on May 4, had been removed from Watson's custody due to her history of drug use and inadequate supervision of the children.

The 3-month-old was placed into the custody of Wyche, Watson’s cousin, pending a permanent order.

The 2-year-old had already been placed into permanent custody of Wyche, and Watson's parents took custody of the 4-year-old.

The court order stated that the children could not be in Watson's company and could only have supervised visitation.

Despite that court order, officials said that on the night of May 3, Wyche dropped the 3-month-old and the 2-year-old off with Watson because she wanted to take her own children skating. Wyche said she would return to pick up the baby but never did.

The investigation revealed that Watson had allegedly, at one point, left the children alone in the house that night and had also smoked some type of drugs.

Sometime during that night, while Watson was sleeping on a mattress with the 3-month-old and another child, she rolled onto the infant, causing her to be unable to breathe. The District 10 Medical Examiner determined the infant's cause of death to be an “accidental overlay.”

Deputies later discovered that the house had uncovered outlets, no running water, and windows covered with wood and cardboard.

Authorities also found that meth was within reach of the children in several places.

The child’s mother, 28-year-old Sabrina Denise Watson, is facing charges of negligent manslaughter of a child, two counts of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug equipment.

49-year-old Gwendolyn L. Wyche, who had legal guardianship of the infant, has been charged with child neglect.

Sabrina’s parents, Angeline and William Watson, were also charged with child neglect for leaving the 4-year-old in the care of Sabrina, violating the court order.