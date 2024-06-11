Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Sentencing begins for Sebring man who killed 5 during 2019 bank massacre

A jury will decide if Zephen Xaver deserves life in prison with no parole or the death penalty
The 911 call Zephen Xaver made moments after a 2019 massacre inside a Sebring bank was just some of the evidence jurors heard Monday as Xaver’s sentencing trial began. Jurors will ultimately decide how Xaver should be punished for his crimes. In 2019, Xaver opened fire inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, executing five women before surrendering to negotiators.
Screen Shot 2024-06-10 at 10.12.05 PM.png
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jun 10, 2024

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The 911 call Zephen Xaver made moments after a 2019 massacre inside a Sebring bank was just some of the evidence jurors heard Monday as Xaver’s sentencing trial began.

Jurors will ultimately decide how Xaver should be punished for his crimes.

“The penalty for each of these crimes is either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty,” Judge Angela Cowden told the jury.

In 2019, Xaver opened fire inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, executing five women before surrendering to negotiators.

The victims included 65-year-old Cynthia Watson, 55-year-old Marisol Lopez, 38-year-old Ana Piñon-Williams, 31-year-old Jessica Montague, and 54-year-old Debra Cook.

“They were mothers, wives, daughters,” Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson told jurors Monday.

Back in March, Xaver pleaded guilty to five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

On the first day of Xaver’s sentencing trial, Johnson began making the state’s case for the death penalty and painted Xaver as a cold, heartless killer.

“There is no defense to these killings. There’s no self-defense. There’s no insanity. There’s no heat of passion,” he said.

The defense did not give an opening statement.

A family in Polk County is grieving the loss of a 5-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short after a suspected deadly DUI crash.

Polk County family grieves loss of 5-year-old girl after suspected DUI crash

More DeSoto, Highlands, and Hardee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.