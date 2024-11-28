Watch Now
Officer injured by driver under the influence during traffic stop crash in Sebring: Police

SEBRING, Fla. — An officer was injured after his patrol car was struck from behind during a traffic stop in Sebring early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Kenilworth Boulevard near Lakeview Drive.

According to FHP, the officer was sitting in his car during the traffic stop on Kenilworth when a Dodge Challenger struck his patrol car from behind. Sebring Police said the Dodge's driver was under the influence.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. FHP is still investigating the crash.

Sebring Police said Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday," is one of the year’s most dangerous nights for driving.

