Officer injured by driver under the influence during traffic stop crash in Sebring: Police

SEBRING, Fla. — An officer was injured after his patrol car was struck from behind during a traffic stop in Sebring early Thursday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Kenilworth Boulevard near Lakeview Drive.
According to FHP, the officer was sitting in his car during the traffic stop on Kenilworth when a Dodge Challenger struck his patrol car from behind. Sebring Police said the Dodge's driver was under the influence.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. FHP is still investigating the crash.
Sebring Police said Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday," is one of the year’s most dangerous nights for driving.
