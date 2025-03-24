Deputies searching for mother, 2-year-old last seen in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a mother who left her home with her daughter on March 15.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Carr, 33, left her home in Sebring with her 2-year-old daughter Dawn on Saturday.

They were last seen around 11:30 p.m. at a Wendy's in Lake Placid.

Deputies are asking the public to call 863-402-7200 option 1 if they have any info about the case.