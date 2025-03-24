Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Deputies searching for mother, 2-year-old last seen in Highlands County

Ashley and Dawn Carr
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Ashley and Dawn Carr
Posted
and last updated

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a mother who left her home with her daughter on March 15.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Carr, 33, left her home in Sebring with her 2-year-old daughter Dawn on Saturday.

They were last seen around 11:30 p.m. at a Wendy's in Lake Placid.

Deputies are asking the public to call 863-402-7200 option 1 if they have any info about the case.

“We’re ready for our visitors.”
Spring break season is back across Tampa Bay, and businesses are relying on spring break now more than ever.

Local businesses prepare for a spring break impact

More DeSoto, Highlands, and Hardee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.