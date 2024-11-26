Man dies in basketball court shooting in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was shot at a basketball court in Avon Park on Monday evening.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the basketball court on Fred Conner Street around 6:15 p.m. after multiple 911 calls.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man who had been shot lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

HCSO said that there were numerous witnesses, and they are working on gathering leads.

Anyone with information or who might have been in the area Monday night is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 (option 1) or Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8400).