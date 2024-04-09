Florida woman arrested after 2 kids found wandering near busy road, deputies say

SEBRING, Fla. — A Sebring woman was arrested after deputies say her two children were found wandering near a busy road Saturday morning.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the two children, two and four, were seen walking down the middle of Memorial Drive near the Sebring Parkway around 10:15 a.m.

Deputies then learned the children lived with Amanda Marie Thomas, 30, on Parkview Road, a block away from where they were found.

When they arrived at Thomas' home, deputies said they found her unconscious on the floor and that she smelled like alcohol.

Deputies added that after Thomas woke up, she didn't know where her children were and expressed no concern when she was told they had been found.

HCSO said this was not the first time Thomas had not noticed one of her children had left the home. The children were left in their father's custody, who was at work when the incident occurred.

Eight hours later, deputies measured Thomas' blood alcohol level at .152 on a breathalyzer test.

Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect. She is currently being held at the Highlands County Jail without bond.