Hardee County Sheriff's Office to offer free rides during New Year's celebration

WAUCHULA, Fla. — It’s almost time to ring in the new year, and if you plan to celebrate in Hardee County and your celebration includes too much alcohol, the sheriff’s office has you covered.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office will use a small bus to transport those who need rides from local bars and house parties to their homes.

It’s the first time the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office has offered such a service.

To Sheriff Vent Crawford, it’s a necessary act of public safety in a rural county with limited transportation options.

“Nil. Zero,” he said. “No Uber. No Lyft. No public bus that goes from, you know, section to section of the county. We have none of that.”

The service will be free, and according to the sheriff, there will be no judgment or surprise trips to jail. Rides will be offered with no strings attached.

“There’s not going to be any questioning or anything of that nature. We’re going to be thankful that they chose for us to drive and they chose not to drive,” Crawford said. “Anywhere in the county. We’ll take ya home.”

To Jason Allgood, the owner of Woody’s BBQ in Wauchula, the idea could save lives and prevent someone from making a terrible decision to start the new year.

“It’s going to avoid accidents,” he said. “It gives people an option that hopefully they’re not scared to use.”

If you are under the influence and need a ride in Hardee County during the New Year’s festivities, call 863-832-8173.