Driver ejected from vehicle, dies after colliding with fence in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was ejected from their vehicle and died after colliding with a fence and a tree in Highlands County on Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
A vehicle was traveling south on County Road 721, south of State Road 70, approaching the Glades County line.
The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a fence and tree.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Okeechobee, Florida, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
